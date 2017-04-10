Register
    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France

    Poll Shows Melenchon Surpasses Fillon in First Round of French Election

    Jean-Luc Melenchon is projected to gain the third place in the first round of French presidential election, for the first time surpassing the level of support of Francois Fillon.

    Francois Fillon former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017
    Fillon Pledges to Start Probe Into French Interior Ministry If Elected President
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon is projected to gain the third place in the first round of French presidential election, for the first time surpassing the level of support of The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon, the latest poll showed on Sunday.

    The share of voters looking to back for Melenchon in the first round has increased by six percentage points up to 18 percent since March, a Kantar-Sofres-Onepoint poll, carried out for Le Figaro newspaper, the LCI channel and the RTL radio station, showed. Fillon enjoyed the same 17 percent of support as in the previous month.

    According to the pollster, French voter support for National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron went down by 2 percent each. Both candidates are expected to receive 24 percent of votes.

    Le Pen is then likely to come behind her three main rivals in the second round. The poll also showed that Macron would win the run-off against Fillon.

    The survey was conducted on April 5-7, sampling 1,515 voters. French presidential elections are due to take place in two rounds on April 23 and May 7.

      ivanwa88
      Forget the polls a 1500 sample in France with wild distortions from province to province is like reading a toilet wall.
