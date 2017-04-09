“We are calling to change the paradigm of understanding the state defense from the belief that only a soldier with weapons supported by allied forces can fight to the assurance that each patriot of the country may contribute to protection of the state,” Latvian Minister of Defense Raimonds Bergmanis said as quoted by the media.
The children will be provided with information about different types of mines and explosives as well as rules of behavior on mine fields.
The subject will be introduced at secondary schools in 2020 – 2021. Now military education is included in curricula of 18 Latvian schools with about 360 children passing the course.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete May the Azov-NATO Alliance be so stupid as to push off into Russian territory in the spring and summer so that Russian children can enjoy the sight of heavy tanks sinking into the mud inextricably like submarines, hopefully around the Karelian Lakes so that they never re-surface.
support
The mosty important Latvian class in military expertise will be the fabrication and waving of white surrender flags.