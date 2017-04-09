© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Continuous US Military Presence in Latvia ‘Beneficial’ - Senator McCain

RIGA (Sputnik)Three US servicemen got poisoned during military exercises in Latvia, Director of the Latvian Defense Ministry’s Military Public Relations Department Kaspars Galkins said Sunday.

"The servicemen inhaled fumes during the drills. They have been taken to a hospital. Following a [medical] examination two of them were allowed to return to the base and one [serviceman] stayed in the hospital for additional examination," Galkin told reporters.

The US troops have been on rotation in Latvia since spring of 2014 as part of the US-led NATO Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Latvia is set to hold several military drills over 2017, including the annual Saber Strike training held by NATO countries in the Baltic region. In summer an international Canada-led battalion will be deployed to Latvia.

