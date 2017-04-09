"The servicemen inhaled fumes during the drills. They have been taken to a hospital. Following a [medical] examination two of them were allowed to return to the base and one [serviceman] stayed in the hospital for additional examination," Galkin told reporters.
The US troops have been on rotation in Latvia since spring of 2014 as part of the US-led NATO Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Latvia is set to hold several military drills over 2017, including the annual Saber Strike training held by NATO countries in the Baltic region. In summer an international Canada-led battalion will be deployed to Latvia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I hope it was not that US was drilling its soldiers in the use and deployment of chemical weapons? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete gbiyanju, It could gave been a drill. Some guys panic and don't do as instructed.
gbiyanju
Was it not for a staged chemical weapons usage that US just committed international criminal aggression against a sovereign nation (on April 7, 2017) - Syrian Arab Republic?
dump neocon trumpin reply togbiyanju(Show commentHide comment)