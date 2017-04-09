Italy to Halt Flights Over Lucca Ahead of G7 Foreign Ministers Summit

© AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET G7 May Summit Agenda to Include Relations With Russia

ROME (Sputnik)Civil aviation flights, as well as drones and ultralight aviation will be prohibited since 8 a.m. (06:00 GMT) on Monday until 8 p.m. (18:00 GMT) on Tuesday, according to ENAC. The airspace will be reportedly closed apart from Lucca over neighboring Pisa province and the province of Massa and Carrara.

The authorities of the city of Lucca have enhanced security measures ahead of the upcoming summit, which include limits on the traffic in the city center and closure of schools and public institution for two days.

The G7 foreign ministers are expected to discuss the situation in Libya and Ukraine, the fight with the Islamic State (IS, jihadist group outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq and North Korea's nuclear tests, according to the summit's website. The meeting will be a preparatory stage for the G7 leaders' annual summit which will be held in Sicily, Italy on May 26-27.

The G7 currently consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

