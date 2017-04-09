Norwegian Police Carry Out Controlled Explosion of Suspected Device in Oslo

© AFP 2017/ ODD ANDERSEN Suspected Explosive Device Found in Central Oslo, 1 Detained

MURMANSK (Russia) (Sputnik) —The Norwegian police carried out a controlled explosion of a suspected device on Sunday that was found earlier in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the Norwegian police’s spokesman said.

“We have carried out a controlled explosion of an object in Gronland district in Oslo … What that was exactly I can not say right now. The object was handed for examination to the forensic experts, ” Svein Arild Jorundland, the Norwegian police’s spokesman said, as quoted by the VG newspaper.

Earlier on Sunday, the Norwegian police said that a mine clearance team arrived at the site and started to examine the territory.

One suspect was detained in relation to the incident. The large part of the Gronland neighborhood was cordoned off, while the residents of the nearby buildings were evacuated and the Gronland subway station was closed, local media reported, citing the Norwegian police.