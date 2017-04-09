Swedish Police Carry Out 2 Operations in Stockholm, Detain Four People

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – Swedish police carried out two operations in the capital of Stockholm on Saturday having detained four people, local media reported.

One of the operations was carried out in a residential house and resulted in one detention while as part of another one police stopped a car in central Stockholm and detained three people, who were in the vehicle, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported.

There is no information whether the operations were linked to the terror attack that occurred on Friday.

At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result of the Friday truck ramming attack in Stockholm. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the attack was most likely an act of terrorism.