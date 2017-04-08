Man Detained After Deadly Attack in Stockholm Likely to Be Truck's Driver

© REUTERS/ Per Haljestam About 10 People Remain in Hospital After Truck Attack in Stockholm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday afternoon, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.

"As far as I understand, the detained man is likely to be the driver," police spokesman Lars Bystrom told Radio Sweden (Sveriges Radio).

So far, police arrested two man on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack. The first suspect is a 39-year-old Uzbek national living in Sweden. The man had reportedly posted propaganda related to the Islamic State (IS, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, banned in a range of countries, including Russia, on his Facebook page.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the attack was most likely an act of terrorism.

The investigation is underway.