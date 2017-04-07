WARSAW (Sputnik) – Seven people remain in a serious condition, the TVP broadcaster reported, citing data provided by police.

According to Polish fire department, about 300 people were in the train when the collision took place. Helicopters were reportedly used to evacuate the injured people.

The truck’s driver was not injured in the incident.

Poland started to use Pendolino trains, capable of moving at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour (over 155 miles per hour), in 2014.