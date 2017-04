© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov LPR Head Views Blockade of Southeast as Recognition of Independence

KIEV (Sputnik) — The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Friday called against blockade of subsidiaries of Russian banks in the country as it would violate Kiev's security commitments under a memorandum with the International Monetary Fund.

"Such destabilizing actions against the banking system contradict the commitments assumed by our country by signing a letter of intentions with the IMF on March 29, 2017," the NBU press service said in a statement citing NBU Governor Valeria Gontareva.

"These commitments stipulate respect of the rule of law and provision of security for banks and their branches with Russian capital, to ensure that they continue uninterrupted operation…," the statement said.