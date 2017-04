© AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND Swedish PM Describes Truck Incident in Stockholm as 'Terrorist Attack'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that Swedish police detained a suspected perpetrator of the attack.

"No one has been detained so far," the statement said.

At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in Stockholm earlier on Friday when a truck rammed into a crowd on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in the capital, according to Swedish media reports.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely to be a terror attack.