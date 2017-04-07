Register
19:35 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks as US President Donald Trump listens during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 27, 2017

    UK Backing of Trump Bombardment: 'Policy of Double Standards'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    The UK's decision to back the unilateral US military bombing of Syria has been denounced as an act of war. Dr. Hans Kochler, the President of International Progress Organization - a Vienna based group affiliated with the UN - told Sputnik that the US attack is illegal, and indicative of a "double standards" foreign policy adopted by Western powers.

    UK Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has rebuffed accusations that the UK is throwing it's support behind an illegal act by US President Donald Trump.

    On Thursday, April 6, fifty-nine Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from two US Navy ships in the Mediterranean. Six people were killed, according to the Syrian army.

    The assault came days 72 people died in a suspected sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in north-western Syria.

    Sir Michael told reporters on Friday, April 7, that the UK government was informed by the US of the reprisal bombardment, and that the UK government backed President Trump's intervention.

    "Our reaction is we fully support what the Americans have done," Sir Michael told BBC Radio 4's Today Program.

    "It's limited, it's wholly appropriate, it targeted the airfield… the equipment the Americans believe was used in this gas attack and is designed to deter the regime from planning similar gas attacks."

    When pressed that this unilateral attack could amount to a declaration of war, Sir Michael defended the Trump administration.

    "No, it hasn't declared war. The Americans have made it very clear that the attack last night was limited, it was narrowly focused.

    "They did everything possible to minimize civilian casualties indeed to avoid Russian personnel on that particular airfield."

    Dr. Hans Kochler, President of the International Progress Organization — a Vienna-based think tank dealing with world affairs,that has consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, told Sputnik that the UK government's stance is to be expected.

    "I am not surprised because this is the policy of double standards, these two and other allied countries, have been practicing all along for several decades, particularly since the end of the Cold War.

    "They [the UK] have quite often sided with the US in military attacks, also, for instance not to forget against former Yugoslavia, and they have been calling for the respect of international law only when it serves their interests," Dr. Kochler told Sputnik.

    According to Dr. Kochler, President Trump's intervention is undoubtedly illegal under international law.

    "According to international law the use of force is restricted to very specific cases, namely when an attack occurs against a country in self-defense, that is according to Article 51 of the charter. Or when the United Nations Security Council authorizes the use of force under chapter 7 of the United Nations charter.

    "This was not the case and for that reason, the attack was obviously illegal."

    The US military attack came in the midst of the UK and France trying to renew efforts to broker a diplomatic solution to the six year long Syrian civil war.

    Despite the marked deviation in foreign policy that backing President Trump has necessitated, Dr. Kochler believes the UK will continue to publicly back the US.

    "As far as the UK is concerned, I think they will just go along with their strategic partner the US, and we have seen similar declarations not only from the UK by the way but also Australia and from NATO countries such as Denmark, and even Germany, earlier today [April 7]."

    The UK's swift backing of the Trump bombardment has been widely criticized by anti-war campaigners, and by the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn, who derided the US' actions as risking "escalating the war in Syria still further."

    The Stop the War Coalition is holding an emergency No to Trump's attack on Syria protest outside Downing St. in central London on Friday (April 7) evening.

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary Backs US Missile Attack in Syria
    How the Media Transformed 'Committed Jihadist' to Humanitarian Rescuer
    These Factors Risk Derailing UK's 'Discreet' Plan to Normalize Ties With Russia
    UK Anti-War Group to Organize Protest in London Friday Against Bombings of Syria
    Tags:
    double standards, chemical attack, US military, chemical weapons, protest, airstrike, Syrian crisis, Stop the War Coalition, Daesh, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), Pentagon, Michael Fallon, Syria, Middle East, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok