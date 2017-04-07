French Satirical Magazine Charlie Hebdo Mocks Syrian Chemical Attack

© AP Photo/ Michel Spingler Paris Court Sentences Associate of Charlie Hebdo Attackers to 7 Years in Prison

PARIS (Sputnik) — The picture features Syria’s embattled President Bashar Assad with a huge red clothespin pinched on his nose standing against a backdrop of a pile of skulls.

A speech bubble next to Assad reads "the sequence of stink bombs has begun," in an allusion to French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon who said exactly the same in January as he was pelted with accusations that he had given a fake assistant job to his wife.

​Syrian opposition and Western powers accused the Assad government of launching a chemical attack on Tuesday on a town held by militants in the Idlib province. Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a medical charity, said symptoms in patients pointed to a nerve gas.

Damascus denied having ever used chemical weapons against its own people or having an arsenal of poisonous chemical substances, which they agreed to move out of the country back in 2013. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the withdrawal, confirmed in January 2016 all chemical weapons had been destroyed.