Swedish PM Describes Truck Incident in Stockholm as 'Terrorist Attack'

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said Friday that a deadly truck incident in central Stockholm was most likely a terrorist attack.

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points out at an act of terrorism," Löfven told reporters.

At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in Stockholm earlier on Friday when a truck rammed into a pedestrian crowd on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in the capital, according to Swedish media reports.