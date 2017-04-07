Swedish PM Describes Truck Incident in Stockholm as 'Terrorist Attack'

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points out at an act of terrorism," Löfven told reporters.
At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in Stockholm earlier on Friday when a truck rammed into a pedestrian crowd on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in the capital, according to Swedish media reports.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That idiot PM is living in his own surrogate reality. In Sweden it will be comments from the chief of police who will hardly mention the victims but rant over how hard and terrible background the terrorist(s) have been through.
Then there will be anti-racist parades all over Sweden as usual after terror like this. I remember when a young woman in a wheelchair on the island of Gotland was being raped by 4 or 5 Afghan refugees. When the police sent masses of riot police to the island to curb peoples wrath there were of course again these anti-racist marches.
I wonder how the population in Sweden feel, they must be bitten by a strange bug which can replace their thoughts to some kind of death wish.