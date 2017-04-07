Register
18:05 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Gibraltar

    Gibraltar's Dilemma: What Awaits British Overseas Territory After Brexit?

    © Photo: LANOEL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 202 0 0

    The formal launch of the two-year talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU marked the beginning of a period of uncertainty for Gibraltar: the British overseas territory, earlier owned by Spain, remains a matter of dispute between the two countries.

    During the referendum held in Britain on the country's EU membership in 2016, 51.9 percent of the UK population voted for Brexit, while 96 percent of the population in Gibraltar (about 30,000 people) voted for the country to remain in the bloc.

    Dilemma for Gibraltar and Spain's Proposal

    The British overseas territory is facing a difficult dilemma: the exit from the EU would severely affect its economy (closely connected with the Spanish one), however the territory is not an independent negotiator and actually has little say in the ongoing process.

    Gibraltar
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Keep Calm and Negotiate': UK, Spain Realize That People Have Final Say on Gibraltar Sovereignty
    Spain, for its turn, is ready to use any levers of influence not to miss the opportunity to regain control of the strategically important Gibraltar rock.

    The preliminary versions of the key principles of the Brexit negotiations include the provision that after the withdrawal of the UK from the EU "no agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without the agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom."

    If this paragraph is included in the final version of the Brexit agreement, Spain will in fact receive a veto over any UK decision on the future of its overseas territory.

    "For the first time, the situation is clearly in favor of Spain, as it can now negotiate with Gibraltar from a strong position," Santiago Velo de Antelo, secretary-general and executive director of the Academy of Diplomcy in Spain (Academia de la Diplomacia) told Sputnik Spain.

    Gibraltar
    © Photo: LANOEL
    European Parliament's Resolution on Brexit Talks Eschews Mention of Gibraltar
    Earlier, the Spanish government proposed to introduce a joint management over Gibraltar, suggesting that the territory may retain British citizenship or even dual citizenship and maintain its own tax system, while issues of defense, foreign policy and border control and migration should be decided jointly by Madrid and London.

    In return, Gibraltar will maintain access to the EU's common market and the opportunity to move freely within the bloc, which is very important for inhabitants of the peninsula who cross the Spanish border every day.

    "The current situation is changing, and one needs to look for new solutions. The Gibraltarians have to decide who they want to be: the Brits outside the club of European countries or the Spaniards-Brits as a part of it," former Spanish Minister José Manuel García Margallo said earlier.

    Gibraltar's Position and UK Support

    So far, Gibraltar strongly rejects any joint management over its territory.

    Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo said earlier that Gibraltar is 100 percent UK territory, and its status will remain unchanged regardless of the international situation.

    The Union Jack (L), the Gibraltarian flag (C) and the European Union flag are seen flying at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain April 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Brexit Britain, Gibraltar and Delusions of Imperial Grandeur
    Picardo also expressed hope for a "gesture of goodwill" on the part of the bloc and the exclusion of the provision regarding the agreement between Spain and the UK from the final version of the Brexit agreement.

    The British government supported his position. In a telephone conversation, British Prime Minister Theresa May assured Picardo that she won't let the residents of Gibraltar move to another jurisdiction unless it is their will "expressed freely and democratically." She also promised "to protect the interests of Gibraltarians" in negotiations with the EU.

    Latest Developments

    Tensions between London and Madrid escalated last week after the EU appeared to hand Spain a veto over the territory's future in the Brexit talks.
    Meanwhile, according to the Gibraltar government, a Spanish patrol ship entered its territorial waters Tuesday. The warship was told to leave by a Royal Navy unit from the Gibraltar squadron.

    The British Foreign Office described the incident as an unlawful maritime incursion. Gibraltar became a British Oversees Territory in 1713, after it was taken from Spain. The latter, however, continues to lay claims to the area.

    On Sunday British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed that the UK remains committed to supporting Gibraltar and would never negotiate its sovereignty.
    Earlier this week Spanish Foreign Minister, Alfonso Dastis urged the British government to keep a cool head in the negotiations over the future of the disputed territory.

    Related:

    UK, Spain Realize That People Have Final Say on Gibraltar Sovereignty
    May, Tusk Agree to Defuse Gibraltar Tensions in Brexit Talks
    This is How EU Could Use Gibraltar Issue to Make Britain Pay Up Over Brexit
    Tags:
    disputed territory, Brexit, Gibraltar, United Kingdom, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok