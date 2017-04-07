BELGRADE (Sputnik) — A Kosovo army has been a sensitive issue for the region’s ethnic Serbian lawmakers who have been trying to block it. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence, which was declared in 2008, neither does Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece or some other countries.
"Today I sent a letter to Veseli asking him to take the draft law off their agenda until our institutions and strategic partners give their full approval for us to do this through constitutional changes," Taci told reporters in Pristina, as quoted by Radio Television of Serbia.
A US deputy assistant secretary of state asked the president in March to retract the bill, saying the KSF transformation should not bypass constitutional amendments or an inclusive political process.
