Truck Rams Into Crowd in Central Stockholm (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Three are killed in the truck-ramming incident, according to Sveriges Radio.
#Periscope: Crazy stuff in #Stockholm, #dead people, https://t.co/I0dVqlHJjW— F.Micheli (@franki_kuka) 7 апреля 2017 г.
Martin Svenningsen, reporter on P4 Extra, is on the street said: "I saw at least three dead, but there are probably more. It's a complete mess here."
— Looks like attack (Stockholm) https://t.co/QERST1DINY— Масаки (@iam_Masaki) 7 апреля 2017 г.
Swedish national broadcster SVT also reports about three dead.
Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb— Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) 7 апреля 2017 г.
There are injured people in the incident, media reported citing Towe Hägg at Stockholm police.
According to Aftonbladet, a police car is driving around central Stockholm, shouting “warning, terrorist attack” through the loudspeakers.
Just nu: En lastbil ska ha kört in i en folkmassa på Drottninggatan i centrala Stockholm. Fordonet ska ha kört in i varuhuset Åhléns. pic.twitter.com/9Tn2ZpLBzu— Omni (@omni_red) April 7, 2017
According to Aftonbladet, a truck crashed into the Åhléns department store on Drottningsgatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in the Swedish capital.
The truck stopped after hitting the front of a department store on the street, Radio Sweden said.
Truck rijdt in op menigte Stockholm — https://t.co/Y3NG3knfTE #travmagazine pic.twitter.com/nvfxYUobaU— TravMagazine (@TravMagazine) April 7, 2017
Seemingly lifeless bodies were seen lying on the street, several witnesses told Expressen.
First image of Sweden Truck Accident @France24_en @ZoieOBrien_ #Stockholm #Sweden @dennis_wecker pic.twitter.com/iqaBG281NL— Global News (@GlobalZarfati) 7 апреля 2017 г.
"I saw hundreds of people ran, they ran to save their lives," Anna, who witnessed the incident told Aftonbladet.
Vad händer på Drottninggatan? #Stockholm pic.twitter.com/BjGcNNbjAm— Lasse Gåre (@LasseGare) 7 апреля 2017 г.
According to police, the incident took place at 14:53 local time.
2017-04-07 14:53, Kontroll person/fordon, Stockholm Samtal om fordon skadat persoenr på Norrmalm https://t.co/GYl8hw1sJr— Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) 7 апреля 2017 г.
After a loud bang, smoke is rising from Åhléns and the truck, people are fleeing the scene.
"I went along the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere. I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two people being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there," eye witness Dimitris told Aftonbladet.
#Sweden— Ryma (@ryyma12) 7 апреля 2017 г.
Ppl with trucks shooting ppl outside in #drottninggatan around Zara home shop.don't come around over there —isn't safe
Police helicopter hovering outside our office. #Stockholm #Drottninggatan #PrayForStockholm pic.twitter.com/4BlZxYy2Yc— Jens Nilsson (@jensa2000) 7 апреля 2017 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
