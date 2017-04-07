Truck Rams Into Crowd in Central Stockholm (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Three are killed in the truck-ramming incident, according to Sveriges Radio.

Martin Svenningsen, reporter on P4 Extra, is on the street said: "I saw at least three dead, but there are probably more. It's a complete mess here."

Swedish national broadcster SVT also reports about three dead.

Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb — Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) 7 апреля 2017 г.

There are injured people in the incident, media reported citing Towe Hägg at Stockholm police.

According to Aftonbladet, a police car is driving around central Stockholm, shouting “warning, terrorist attack” through the loudspeakers.

Just nu: En lastbil ska ha kört in i en folkmassa på Drottninggatan i centrala Stockholm. Fordonet ska ha kört in i varuhuset Åhléns. pic.twitter.com/9Tn2ZpLBzu — Omni (@omni_red) April 7, 2017

According to Aftonbladet, a truck crashed into the Åhléns department store on Drottningsgatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in the Swedish capital.

The truck stopped after hitting the front of a department store on the street, Radio Sweden said.

Seemingly lifeless bodies were seen lying on the street, several witnesses told Expressen.

"I saw hundreds of people ran, they ran to save their lives," Anna, who witnessed the incident told Aftonbladet.

​According to police, the incident took place at 14:53 local time.

2017-04-07 14:53, Kontroll person/fordon, Stockholm Samtal om fordon skadat persoenr på Norrmalm https://t.co/GYl8hw1sJr — Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) 7 апреля 2017 г.

​After a loud bang, smoke is rising from Åhléns and the truck, people are fleeing the scene.

"I went along the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere. I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two people being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there," eye witness Dimitris told Aftonbladet.

Ppl with trucks shooting ppl outside in #drottninggatan around Zara home shop.don't come around over there —isn't safe — Ryma (@ryyma12) 7 апреля 2017 г.

