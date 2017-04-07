Failure of EU Project: 'The Sooner France Gets Out - the Better'

Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Gearóid Ó Colmáin, a geo-political analyst and journalist based in Paris. According to him, there is "nothing surprising about the results."

"I think these are the sentiments we are seeing in most EU states right now," the expert told Radio Sputnik.

In his opinion, the trend is mostly related to the "disillusionment with traditional political parties" and "distrust in the political establishment," especially among the working class.

The austerity policies, ignorance of immigration issues and empty promises of politicians have led to a situation when mainstream parties no longer represent the interests of the working class, which is why people "are desperately looking for alternatives."

According to a survey conducted by TNS Global for Sputnik news agency, the French believe that empty promises from the government are one of the main reasons behind the rightist sentiments . As for the UK, three out of ten of the respondents consider disillusionment with the European Union as one of the causes for this phenomenon.

Moreover, more than 50 percent of the respondents from Germany believe that right-wing parties are gaining popularity due to an uncontrolled influx of migrants. This opinion is prevailing in France and the UK as well, where a little less than 50 percent of the surveyed support this view.

"I think unless we have a change of the current order, the working conditions will continue to deteriorate and crimes, problems to deal with immigration will rise," the expert said. "If Le Pen is defeated, I think the support for the National Front will continue to grow because this is the only person who is at least proposing some kind of an alternative," he added.

In Colmain's opinion, now this is "a good time to get out of the EU" and "construct a different type of Europe."

"This European project has failed and I think the sooner we get out — the better," the expert concluded.