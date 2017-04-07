Register
16:34 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cyber attack

    'Geneva Conventions for Cyberspace': IT Experts Call for an End to Cyberwars

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    The buildup of digital weapons poses a serious threat to the IT -systems of entire nations and can also damage urban systems of life support, experts warn.

    “With the current buildup of means of cyber warfare, the internet is being turned into a potential battlefield, along with land, air, water and space,” Goesser warned.

    He added Germany was joining the global digital arms race with little, if any, parliamentary oversight and public control.

    US Navy handout shows a Standard Missile Three (SM-3) being launched from the guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY
    US Navy: Sitting Ducks in Future Cyberwars?
    The German “cyber warriors” are being trained to defend against outside attacks and also to stage their own attacks on other countries and their IT-infrastructure.

    “In a word, they will be waging cyberwars inside Germany and abroad,” Rolf Goesser noted.

    Digital weapons are a threat to civilians

    Goesser described how it would look in real life: “The Bundeswehr is to develop cyber weapons of its own to break into foreign IT-systems using Trojans, malware, etc., to keep an eye on them, manipulate them and disable them.”

    He warned that such cyberattacks could miss their targets causing lengthy power and water outages and disrupt the work of hospitals and public transport.

    Rainer Rehak, an IT specialist, who also took part in the Berlin forum, said that traces of the use of digital weapons can be copied, thus making them impossible to identify.

    He pointed to the cyberattacks on the German parliament and during last year’s presidential campaign in the United States.

    “Politicians can use this because you will never know where such attacks really came from,” Rehak noted.

    “Just a couple of years ago they blamed it all on the Chinese, now they are faulting Russia,” he added.

    Unwarranted accusations

    He added that so far all accusations of Russian hacking of the US Democratic Party servers have fallen through.

    Hacker
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Can of Worms: CIA Malware for Hacking Phones and TV's 'Will Be Used by Hackers'
    “This doesn’t mean that the Chinese or Russians couldn’t have been involved in this, but the argumentation of the US intelligence community still looks pretty unconvincing,” Rainer Rehak said, adding that finding any ironclad proof of any particular country’s involvement in such cyberattacks is “highly problematic.”

    CIA can make its cyberattacks look like someone else’s

    Rehak also mentioned the trove of WikiLeaks-published CIA documents, dubbed Vault 7, that reveal the CIA's hacking abilities.

    “It looks like the CIA has as toolbox of instruments it can use to imitate the ‘signatures’ of various hacker groups and countries,” he said.  This means that they can make their own hack attacks look like ones made by someone else.

    Rolf Goesser mentioned the urgent need for an international agreement to regulate and control the buildup of weapons in cyberspace: “What we need is an analogue of the Geneva Conventions for cyberspace.”

    He called for a ban on the use of offensive cyber measures and the use of conventional weapons in response to cyberattacks.

    Rolf Goesser also emphasized the need to place cyber weapons under international control and introduce a global ban on cyber weapons.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    CIA Hackers: Why WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' Becomes a Wake-Up Call For Users, IT Giants
    US Shifts Blame on Russian Hackers to Deflect Attention From Spying Activities
    Tags:
    IT-infrastructure, cyber warfare, forum, hacking, CIA, Bundeswehr, Rainer Rehak, Rolf Goesser, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok