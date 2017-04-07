Register
07 April 2017
    Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman

    Czech Republic to Hold Parliamentary Elections on October 20-21

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe
    0 12 0 0

    The next elections to the lower chamber of the Czech Parliament will take place on October 20-21, the country's President Milos Zeman has announced.

    Czech Parliament building
    © Flickr/ Richard White
    Czech ANO 2011 Party Leads in Polls Ahead of October Parliamentary Election
    PRAGUE (Sputnik) – In a Thursday speech, broadcast by the local Barrandov television channel, Zeman explained the choice of the date by the need to provide people with time for examining the platforms of parties and candidates.

    Zeman also said that some politicians had proposed holding the elections in September, as they were tired of the rows inside the ruling coalition.

    The lower chamber of the Czech parliament has 200 seats and presently the ruling coalition consists of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD), the centrist ANO and the Christian and Democratic Union — Czechoslovak People's Party (KDU-CSL).

    According to mid-March STEM foundation poll, ANO is expected to win in the upcoming parliamentary elections with 27 percent of the votes.

    Tags:
    elections, Milos Zeman, Czech Republic
