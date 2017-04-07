Czech Republic to Hold Parliamentary Elections on October 20-21

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – In a Thursday speech, broadcast by the local Barrandov television channel, Zeman explained the choice of the date by the need to provide people with time for examining the platforms of parties and candidates.

Zeman also said that some politicians had proposed holding the elections in September, as they were tired of the rows inside the ruling coalition.

The lower chamber of the Czech parliament has 200 seats and presently the ruling coalition consists of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD), the centrist ANO and the Christian and Democratic Union — Czechoslovak People's Party (KDU-CSL).

According to mid-March STEM foundation poll, ANO is expected to win in the upcoming parliamentary elections with 27 percent of the votes.