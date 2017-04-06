Paris Air Show Guarantees Russian Nationals to Have No Issue Acquiring Visas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The chairman added that should any such issue arise, Russian citizens should inform the French Embassy in Moscow.

"On behalf of the French ambassador to Russia, I guarantee that problems with visas for industrialists, journalists and other specialists will not happen this year," d’Arcimoles said after the meeting with the French ambassador in Moscow.

The 52nd Paris Air Show will take place at the Le Bourget airport’s Parc des Expositions on June 19-25.

Russia will showcase a range of military and civilian products at the upcoming exhibition, the country's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said earlier in the day.

In 2014, the authorities of the United Kingdom denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation, as well as a number of journalists who had expressed their interest in attending the Farnborough International Airshow, linking the decision to Moscow’s stance on the crisis in Ukraine.