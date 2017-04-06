VIENNA (Sputnik) — An Austrian schoolboy helped avert a blood bath at a German school after a stranger confided to him in an online chat he was plotting to take revenge on fellow students in Lower Saxony, police said Thursday.

The 16-year-old from Linz saved the online conversation and took it to Austrian police who contacted German colleagues, Lower Austria’s police department said in a statement.

A search at the suspect’s home in the town of Uslar revealed several knives, a bow, a list of names and a farewell note. The teenager said he had been harassed at school. He is undergoing a mental health check.

Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said, in a comment cited by the national ORF radio, the incident showed how important cross-border cooperation was for police operations.