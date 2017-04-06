Merkel Claims Clues in Idlib Chemical Attack Point to Assad

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
"It is a barbaric attack that needs to be investigated. The use of chemical weapons is a war crime, which means we must do everything to solve the case. Unfortunately, indications are that the Assad regime was behind this," Merkel told reporters.
UK, US and French authorities put forth a resolution at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, accusing the Syrian government of gassing its own people.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete She's clearly conducted an inquiry of her own based on evidence that, she alone, has seen. Fake German leader issuing fake reactionary opinions. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Load of bullocks there is plenty of proof that strongly suggests otherwise especially a detailed report from Swedish team of Doctors who witnessed the aftermath. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Merkel is a fraud. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete American Socialist, you didn't know which side she's on before? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, when has the US and NATO needed proof? You mean like Powell's prior to the Iraqi invasion? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Our German "mother" holy St. angela😈 has spoken. Her words must be true as always - as a good German sheep I am now totally conviced
sophm0e38
ivanwa88
R21 this report will shock to the core!
www.21stcenturywire.com/tag/white-helmets
American Socialist
At least wait until the probe has started!
now we know which side she's on.
Rick Sanchezin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
Rick Sanchezin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
kooka