Gorbachev Calls on Germany to Return to Idea of 'Common European Home'

"The relations between Russia and Germany, which, unfortunately, have recently deteriorated, are of the exceptional importance not only for both countries but also for preserving the unity of Europe. Gorbachev called on the Germans to return to the implementation of the idea of the common European home, which still remains relevant," a statement on the Gorbachev Foundation website said on Thursday.
The former Soviet leader also reminded that in the nuclear age a war could not be used "as a political tool," according to the statement.
In turn, German lawmakers stressed that people in Germany remember and "highly appreciate" the role played by Gorbachev in the unification of the country, the statement read. They also expressed hope that "Gorbachev's authority in the world" will contribute to the strengthening and development of friendly relations between Russia and Germany.
Gorbachev held the highest rank in the Soviet Union between 1985 and 1991, becoming the first ever president of the USSR in March 1990.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The European Home was Gorbachev's idea. The Germans even moaned about having too much to pay for the GDR. If the EU goes under because of Brexit, Gorbachev may go down in history as a better European than the Europeans, so may President Putin, who already in the 2000s suggested that Russia enter Europe and NATO so as to save the European ideal and peace in Europe.
