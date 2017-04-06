Gorbachev Calls on Germany to Return to Idea of 'Common European Home'

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Gorbachev Hopes Newly Elected German President Will Improve Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the meeting on Tuesday the sides discussed issues related to the development of relations between Russia and Germany and the European Union. The German delegation was headed by Lars Klingbeil, spokesman of the SPD Bundestag Fraction in the Digital Agenda Committee.

"The relations between Russia and Germany, which, unfortunately, have recently deteriorated, are of the exceptional importance not only for both countries but also for preserving the unity of Europe. Gorbachev called on the Germans to return to the implementation of the idea of the common European home, which still remains relevant," a statement on the Gorbachev Foundation website said on Thursday.

The former Soviet leader also reminded that in the nuclear age a war could not be used "as a political tool," according to the statement.

In turn, German lawmakers stressed that people in Germany remember and "highly appreciate" the role played by Gorbachev in the unification of the country, the statement read. They also expressed hope that "Gorbachev's authority in the world" will contribute to the strengthening and development of friendly relations between Russia and Germany.

Gorbachev held the highest rank in the Soviet Union between 1985 and 1991, becoming the first ever president of the USSR in March 1990.