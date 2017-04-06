Register
    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban signs a document during the EU leaders meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.

    MEPs Call for EU to Begin Legal Action Against Hungary Over Soros Uni Clampdown

    © REUTERS/ Remo Casilli
    Europe
    310731

    Members of the European Parliament are calling on the EU Commission to investigate - and possibly take legal action against - Hungary after it passed a law effectively closing the internationally renowned Central European University (CEU), founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros.

    The Hungarian Parliament, April 4, passed a motion effectively preventing the Soros-backed CEU from operating as an educational institution in the country. It brought an immediate backlash from academics and politicians who said it was a deliberate act to silence Soros, who has been critical of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

    Now MEPs are calling on the Commission to investigate the affair and possibly launch action under Article 7 of the Treaties of Europe, as they believe Hungary — an EU member state — is in breach of the Rule of Law principle on which the EU is founded.

    ​"Month after month, we are seeing the situation of fundamental rights in Hungary continuously deteriorate under Viktor Orban's regime. The latest attack is on academic freedom through the law designed to shut down independent universities — in particular the Central European University — in order to silence critical thinking against Orban, said European United Left /Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) President Gabi Zimmer.

    Orban said, March 31, that the "Soros university" has an "unfair advantage" over Hungarian universities in that it can award both a Hungarian diploma and an American one.

    ​Hungary is under further pressure from within the EU after the government decreed that Hungarian NGOs that receive US$25,000 from foreign sources should have to register with the authorities and represent themselves to the public as foreign-funded organizations.

    "NGOs have consistently alerted the European Commission to these breaches of European and international law, providing strong evidence of how Orban's government is curtailing freedom of the media, sustaining attacks against NGOs, restricting citizens' rights in the name of 'anti-terror measures' and conducting widespread abuses of refugees' and migrants' human rights," Zimmer said.

    There was also harsh criticism over the university affair from the European People's Party — of which Orban's Fidesz party is a member. Its leader Manfred Weber called for an EU investigation and said academic freedoms were under threat.

      avatar
      happy1
      That's the beauty of collapsing the EU, the thought of all those liberals out of work.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Orban is doing what needs to be done the evidence of Soro's destruction is now clearly evident especially with Ukraine Orban is protecting Hungary's constitution and its independence before Soro's destroys it from the inside out and I agree the University under no circumstances should be able to offer US diploma's does it happen in the US do they offer diplomas for other nations..no I did not think so! it is outrageous and a deliberate monopoly that is dangerous to the Hungarian way of life.
    Show new comments (0)

