Ukraine in Talks With ESA to Become Member - Space Agency Chairman

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Radchenko said during the symposium that Ukraine was actively cooperating with the ESA with a goal to become a member of the agency.

When asked whether Ukraine is holding discussions on the accession with the ESA, Radchenko said, "Yes."

"Today, we held talks with the Head of the European Space Agency on this matter," he explained. "The strategy and the tactics on the matter have been worked out. It is required to fulfill a number of conditions to become a member of the European Space Agency."

He said the membership could be secured within "a reasonable" timeframe.

"We continue to wish to become a member of the European Space Agency, and I think that this program will be implemented by Ukraine within a reasonable period of time, because there are some conditions there," Radchenko added.

© AP Photo/ ESA-D. Ducros Roscosmos Says ESA Not Blaming Russia for Schiaparelli Mars Lander Crash

Radchenko did not specify what the accession conditions are.

The annual 33rd Space Symposium brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

Moreover, Ukraine's State Space Agency is discussing various projects with the NASA, the agency's Chairman Yuriy Radchenko told Sputnik in Colorado Springs.

"We have a number of projects that we are discussing with the Americans," Radchenko said. "We are working, we are in the working process. Therefore, today [NASA] is our very serious partner in space exploration and space activities."

Radchenko is currently in the United States where he participated in the 33rd annual Space Symposium. Earlier at the symposium he said that Ukraine was considering missions related to lunar exploration.

The event brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.