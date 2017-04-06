Macron Rating Down, Voter Support Same as That of Le Pen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Macron currently has the support of 23.5 percent of the voters, an Elabe poll conducted for BFMTV and L’Express on Wednesday, following late night Tuesday televised debates, showed.

Far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen has lost about 0.5 percent, and now has equal support as Macron – 23.5 percent.

The Republicans party presidential nominee Francois Fillon has the support of 19 percent of the voters, the Elabe poll showed.

Meanwhile an Ifop poll showed on Wednesday that Macron was projected to beat Le Pen in the French presidential election runoff, while Fillon was not expected to make it to the second round.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.