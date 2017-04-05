Germany’s New Cybercommand to ‘Defend Offensively'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said the nation’s new cybercommand would be allowed to defend itself offensively, as she officially launched the military unit at a ceremony on Wednesday.

"When Bundeswehr networks come under attack then we can defend ourselves. In case of an attack that threatens the army’s functional and operational capabilities we can defend ourselves offensively," the minister said in Bonn.

Germany's armed forces, or Bundeswehr, are routinely targeted by state-sponsored and private cyberattacks, she said. In the first two months of this year alone, the military registered 280,000 attacks, ranging from espionage to manipulation and destruction of data.

Von der Leyen warned that the growing digital interconnectedness and increased use of digital electronics on modern warships, fighters and other weapons put the country’s defenses at risk.

The 13,500-strong unit will be provided with cutting-edge equipment, she specified. The government has reserved $1.7 billion in the state budget for improving the military’s IT branch, as well as an additional annual $1 billion in personal costs.