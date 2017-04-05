According to the Ukranian News news agency, the letter of the Essentuki court regarding Yatsenyuk's case was marked as confidential and could not be provided if requested.
The news outlet added that copies of the documents mentioned in the request by the Ukranian News could not be provided due their potential harm to Ukraine's national interests and territorial integrity.
In 2015, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said that Russia's investigators had information that Yatsenyuk was a member of several gangs, namely "Argo" and "Viking," fighting along the Chechen militants against Russian troops in 1994-1995.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The infectious stage in Ukraine has begun, and Nuland and her "Yatz is our man!" is nowhere to be seen. The world is still civil and even sane, so those who run from justice can run a long, long way yet. Someday, however, these same individuals will call for the rocks and the mountains to fall on them to hide. But that kind of praying won't be answered, and it will be too late anyway.
marcanhalt