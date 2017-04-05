Register
22:06 GMT +305 April 2017
    Ukrainian former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

    Ukraine Foreign Ministry Classifies Ex-PM's Arrest in Absentia Papers

    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    111220

    The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has classified the documents relating to the arrest in absentia issued by Russia for the Ukraine's former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, local media reported Wednesday, citing the ministry's press service.

    Viktor Yanukovych testifies via video link during trial into February 2014 unrest in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Ukrainian Treason Case of Ex-President Yanukovych Sent to Court
    KIEV (Sputnik) — In March, a court in Russia's southern Essentuki city ordered in absentia the arrest of Yatsenyuk, who stands accused of so-called "gangsterism," as the official was put on the international wanted list in February. Ukraine's justice and foreign ministries opposed the judicial move.

    According to the Ukranian News news agency, the letter of the Essentuki court regarding Yatsenyuk's case was marked as confidential and could not be provided if requested.

    The news outlet added that copies of the documents mentioned in the request by the Ukranian News could not be provided due their potential harm to Ukraine's national interests and territorial integrity.

    In 2015, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said that Russia's investigators had information that Yatsenyuk was a member of several gangs, namely "Argo" and "Viking," fighting along the Chechen militants against Russian troops in 1994-1995.

    Tags:
    arrest, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Ukraine
      marcanhalt
      The infectious stage in Ukraine has begun, and Nuland and her "Yatz is our man!" is nowhere to be seen. The world is still civil and even sane, so those who run from justice can run a long, long way yet. Someday, however, these same individuals will call for the rocks and the mountains to fall on them to hide. But that kind of praying won't be answered, and it will be too late anyway.
