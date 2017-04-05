Ukraine Foreign Ministry Classifies Ex-PM's Arrest in Absentia Papers

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov Ukrainian Treason Case of Ex-President Yanukovych Sent to Court

KIEV (Sputnik) — In March, a court in Russia's southern Essentuki city ordered in absentia the arrest of Yatsenyuk, who stands accused of so-called "gangsterism," as the official was put on the international wanted list in February. Ukraine's justice and foreign ministries opposed the judicial move.

According to the Ukranian News news agency, the letter of the Essentuki court regarding Yatsenyuk's case was marked as confidential and could not be provided if requested.

The news outlet added that copies of the documents mentioned in the request by the Ukranian News could not be provided due their potential harm to Ukraine's national interests and territorial integrity.

In 2015, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said that Russia's investigators had information that Yatsenyuk was a member of several gangs, namely "Argo" and "Viking," fighting along the Chechen militants against Russian troops in 1994-1995.