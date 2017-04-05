Register
05 April 2017
    Germany's 'Cyber Army' to 'Fight for Its Country' Sitting in Front of Laptops

    © Photo: Pixabay
    From now on, Germany will have a new type of armed forces - the cyber army. The Cyber and Information Space Command started its work in Bonn, Germany and is supposed to ensure the security of Germany's crucial infrastructure.

    A man types on a computer keyboard
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Files
    Germany to Roll Out 'Cyber Army' Next Week
    The new army unit is expected to take over the army's cybersecurity capabilities. The staff now includes about 260 people, but by summer 2017 it expected to recruit 13,500 servicemen.

    The initiative to create the "military force" came amid a rise in cyberattacks on Bundeswehr networks since the start of this year. In the first nine weeks, the ministry detected over 280,000 attempts to breach its cyber defenses.

    At the same time, political observer Mikhail Scheinkmann perceives the new initiative rather with humor.

    "Where the infantry or an armored train can't pass, a cyber-soldier will do his work and stay safe. The Bundeswehr seems to have comprehended the science of winning. Or, rather, military experts seem to believe it as they have been insisting that all of Germany's combat potential is in some virtual dimension. So, there you go: the Ministry of Defense made a decision and took action," Scheinkmann wrote with sarcasm.

    German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen is in charge of the new army. She will introduce the new department during a presentation at its headquarters in Bonn, the DPA news agency said.

    The journalist, however, believes that too much fuss is being made about the group of people, who have nothing to do with real combat activities.

    "The 'cyborgs' will always have their guns ready. And at the same time, no one will demand from them to go and fight for their country. With a computer, laptop or some other gadget in their hands, they can 'sit for it,' lie and even play," the journalist noted.

    Cyber security
    © Photo: pixabay
    Germany on High Alert Amid Possible Cyberattacks
    Earlier this week, high-profile German and Dutch Twitter accounts, as well as some websites, were attacked by unidentified hackers, who expressed support for the Turkish government. The group published pictures of swastikas and hashtags, which read "NaziGermany" and #NaziHolland and videos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speeches.

    German authorities are also concerned about possible Russian cyberattacks aimed at interfering in German parliamentary elections that are due to take place on September 24, 2017. Russian officials have denied all allegations, saying Moscow does not interfere in other states' domestic matters.

    Tags:
    security, infrastructure, internet, cyber army, Germany
