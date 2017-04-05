Register
19:03 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This illustration captures what the land bridge between France and Britain may have looked like.

    Brexit 1.0: Scientists Determine How UK's Split From Europe Originally Happened

    © Photo: Imperial College London
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 210

    Britain is gearing up for a potentially messy divorce from the European mainland, raising many economic and political uncertainties - but the question of how the country detached itself from the continent and became an island has long been uncertain too. Now, a study believes the answer may lie in a melange of catastrophic flooding events.

    In a study conducted by Imperial College London, researchers found a "chance series" of geological events accounts for the country's current geographic position. If it wasn't for these cataclysms, Britain, Europe and the world would likely be very different today.

    Roughly 450,000 years ago, the UK was connected to France by a rocky ridge, approximately 32 kilometers long, behind which lay a great lake dotted with icebergs, with ice stretching across what is now the North Sea. What is now the English Channel would have been dry, save for some small rivers, while the surrounding land would have been barren and grey, resembling the bleak straits of Siberia.

    However, at some point the ridge began to flood, in turning creating massive waterfalls that sliced through the rock ridge and created the Dover Strait.

    The research, led by Professor Sanjeev Gupta of Imperial College's Department of Earth Science and Engineering, draws together a number of long-held theories and previous studies of the Channel's seafloor. It used new, high resolution mapping of the landscape under the sea of the Dover Strait to determine how Britain separated from France. Previously, details of the grand breakup had only been guessed at.

    "We found these huge holes eroded into the bedrock in the Dover strait, and we believe the best explanation for these is these were giant plunge pools — formed by waterfalls from the lake water plunging over [the ridge]," Professor Gupta said.

    The sediment-filled holes are enormous reaching up to 140 meters in depth and up to four kilometers in diameter, in a line running across the seafloor. They were first discovered decades ago, leading to a change in the Channel Tunnel route, although an explanation for their existence had hitherto proved elusive.

    Erosion of the ridge partially ruptured the dam-like structure, releasing pent-up lake water which possibly carved some of the valleys previously found in the center of the Channel.

    However, it would take further events for the British Isles' destiny as an archipelago to be cemented — the team's data revealed details of a huge valley, etched into the seafloor, running from behind the location of the former rock ridge into the Channel, cutting across the fossil plunge pools and connecting with the valleys in the center of the Channel.

    That, Gupta suggests, was formed by flooding, possibly around 160,000 years ago during another glacial period, and together the two stages completely opened up the Dover strait.

    Britain probably only became a fully-fledged island about 125,000 years ago, after further sea level rises were produced by a warming climate.

    Brexit 1.0 was evidently a violent and protracted process, just as Brexit 2.0 could well end up being.

    Despite the seismic findings, the team as yet has no definitive timeline of events, so now wish to collect and analyze core samples of the plunge pools' in-filled sediments to try and pinpoint the timing of erosion and the filling of the pools.

    Related:

    Alaska Purchase Myths Obscure Political Realities of 1867
    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them After Brexit
    Brexit Backlash Exposes Divisions in Europe, Transatlantic Trump Fears
    Tags:
    Earth, Brexit, geography, island, flooding, history, science, Imperial College London, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok