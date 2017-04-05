Third of Brits Ready to Swap Some Sovereignty Over Gibraltar for Better EU Deal

© AP Photo/ Matt Dunham EU Unlikely to Agree on Brexit Deals Benefiting UK to Avoid Exodus From Bloc - UKIP Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK’s overseas territory on the southern tip of Spain has been at the heart of a row that erupted last week between Madrid and London after Brussels suggested Spain could be granted a veto right over Britain’s departure terms concerning Gibraltar.

The YouGov poll found that 3,623 Brits sampled were divided almost evenly on whether they would support passing at least some sovereignty over the territory to Spain if this were the only thing in the way of a much better Brexit deal, with 33 percent saying they would agree and 37 percent disagreeing.

More than a half of respondents still said they believed Gibraltar should remain a self-governing British territory, with only 6 percent saying it should be part of Spain, while 8 percent suggested the territory should be governed jointly by Britain and Spain.