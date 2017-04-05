Third of Brits Ready to Swap Some Sovereignty Over Gibraltar for Better EU Deal

The YouGov poll found that 3,623 Brits sampled were divided almost evenly on whether they would support passing at least some sovereignty over the territory to Spain if this were the only thing in the way of a much better Brexit deal, with 33 percent saying they would agree and 37 percent disagreeing.
More than a half of respondents still said they believed Gibraltar should remain a self-governing British territory, with only 6 percent saying it should be part of Spain, while 8 percent suggested the territory should be governed jointly by Britain and Spain.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Conclusion? The Brits are willing to sacrifice a small island for a larger one; Themselves.
marcanhalt