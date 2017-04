MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the RTL broadcaster, Paris Police Commissioner Michel Cadot signed a decree allowing the transport police to search passengers from 7 a.m. (05:00 GMT) until 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with a possibility of a day-by-day prolongation.

The broadcaster reported that, according to the police, this measure would help reassure the passengers amid the fears raised by the attack in St. Petersburg.

On Monday, a bomb went off in a metro train on a rail stretch between the two central stations of Russia's second largest city, leaving 14 people dead and 55 currently hospitalized. One more explosive device was found at another metro station and defused by specialists.