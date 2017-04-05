Russian National Accused of Cybercrimes Could Be Extradited Home or US

© Photo: Pixabay US Federal Grand Jury Indicts Russian Citizen on Hacking Charges

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Czech officials detained Nikulin on October 5, 2016, based on a warrant related to a criminal complaint, at the request of a US court. Shortly after the Prague City Court ordered his arrest that month, US authorities indicted Nikulin for allegedly hacking computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services.

"The materials of the case against Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin were handed to the court of the city of Prague on Wednesday with the conclusion that he can be extradited to the organs of justice of both Russia and the US," Stepanka Zenklova said.

In November 2016, the Czech Ministry of Justice spokeswoman told Sputnik they received two simultaneous extradition request from Moscow and Washington.