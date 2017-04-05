EU Parliament Resolution on Brexit Urges 'Transparency' in Negotiations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution on key principles of Brexit negotiations, stressing the need for "transparency" and "good faith" as well as fair treatment for EU citizens in the United Kingdom and vice versa, the EU body said in a press release.

"[The members of the European Parliament] call for both sides to act in good faith and full transparency so as to ensure an orderly exit," the press release said.

According to the statement, the resolution stresses the importance of "equal and fair treatment for EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU" and warns about dangers of bargaining on security to influence the EU-UK economic deal.

The resolution is said to stipulate that the United Kingdom and the bloc may begin discussing transitional arrangements only when "substantial progress" has been reached in withdrawal negotiations.

The resolution was adopted by 516 votes in favor, with 133 voting against it and 50 abstaining.

Last week, the United Kingdom officially began the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiations.