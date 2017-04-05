Register
16:01 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator with her face painted in the colours of the EU flag

    Citizens First: The EU 'Is Not For Sale' Say MEPs as Brexit Battle Heats Up

    © AFP 2017/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    49234

    Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have drawn up battle plans for the forthcoming negotiations on Britain's exit from the EU - Brexit - saying "Europe's citizens come first," "the EU is not for sale" and that the UK cannot "take EU citizens hostage" as red lines are drawn ahead of the start of talks.

    MEPs are holding a debate on Brexit, April 5, but have already declared that the four pillars of the EU — the free movement of people, goods, services and capital — are inviolable. They agreed that the rights of EU citizens should come first in any negotiations and that their status and rights should be subject to the principles of "reciprocity, equity" and "non-discrimination."

    In a sign of the tough stance, the remaining 27 members of the EU will take on Brexit talks; the MEPs said there can be "no trade-off between security and the future economic relationship," according to a statement.

    ​The security issue is critical, as it formed part of the letter sent by UK Prime Minister to Donald Tusk, the EU Council president, in which she said Britain's strength in security, intelligence and counterterrorism could be a bargaining chip in the negotiations.

    "The United Kingdom wants to agree with the European Union a deep and special partnership that takes in both economic and security cooperation. To achieve this, we believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside those of our withdrawal from the EU," Theresa May wrote in her letter to Tusk.

    "We want to be able to agree a deep and special partnership, taking in both economic and security cooperation, but it is also because we want to play our part in making sure that Europe remains strong and prosperous and able to lead in the world, projecting its values and defending itself from security threats. And we want the United Kingdom to play its full part in realizing that vision for our continent," May wrote.

    Opening the debate, April 5, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said:

    "Parliament's vote will be decisive for the final outcome of the conditions for the UK's withdrawal and for future EU-UK relations."

    "The recent terrorist attacks make it clear that all European countries will need to continue working closely with each other," Tajani said, referring to the need for continuing cooperation on security and intelligence.

    ​The European People's Party (EPP) — led by Manfred Weber — made it clear that the overriding principle behind the talks would be the protection of EU citizens' rights and freedoms.

    "Europe's citizens come first. The EU is not for sale. When necessary, we are able to change trade routes and reorganise production chains. But we will never allow the division of our EU citizens into first and second-class citizens! If the UK wants to take EU citizens hostage and threaten them with expulsion during the negotiations, we will not give our support to a trade agreement with the EU," the EPP Group said.

    Related:

    Between a Rock and a Hard Brexit: UK 'Unlikely to Go to War' Over Gibraltar
    Coffee Industry 'Espressos' Concern Over 'Brewtal' Brexit Effect
    UK Politicians Slam May's 'No Deal, Better Than a Bad Deal' Claim on Brexit
    UK Must Prepare in Case London Fails to Reach Brexit Deal - Parliament Committee
    Tags:
    Brexit talks, Brexit 'deal or no deal', freedom of movement, terror threat, Brexit, security cooperation, EU membership, negotiations, trade, European Parliament, European People's Party, European Union, Antonio Tajani, Manfred Weber, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      happy1
      All this waffle about their citizens coming first and foremost yet those same citizens are dictated to and impoverished, don't believe then ask the greek people.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      "No cherry-picking. A state outside the EU cannot have the same or better conditions than a state inside the EU," M. Weber on #Brexit
      --
      So in other words, "If you survive in anything but poverty, it will be under our (Brussels') thumb."

      The pompous asses sit in Brussels with full stomachs and good wine, pretending to suffer with the EU people amid terror attacks (mostly false flags), sanctions on friendly Russia and killing or kidnapping Russians anywhere they can find. BEASTS of Brussels!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      “Minimising damage to our citizens must be the objective of the negotiations to come,” Philippe Lamberts on #Brexit negotiations
      --
      Translation: "We will do anything to keep the remainder of EU nations under the tyranny of Brussels and discourage them from leaving their chains."

      A look at what they did to Ukraine is all I need to know about EU leadership's "values". The blueprint for the EU was written be a known Communist. I do see that in these tweets.

      www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/08/27/the-secret-history-of-the-eu-written-on-an-italian-prison-island
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      E.U is a NAZI organization to do coups, color revolutions and place PUPPETS to railroad countries into E.U.
      That LATER need massive loans and bailouts. And SUPER MASSIVE austerity,
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok