Le Pen Says to Fight Terrorism France Needs to Control Borders

PARIS (Sputnik) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen believes that France needs to restore control over the country’s borders in order to combat terrorism.

"We need to regain our borders. A significant number of terrorists have arrived with the influx of migrants, in particular those responsible for the attack at the Bataclan concert hall [in November, 2015]," Le Pen said.

Le Pen added that another important measure to be considered was the employment of 15,000 policemen and gendarmes.

Le Pen was speaking at the debates that brought together all 11 French presidential candidates, televised by the BFMTV broadcaster.

The first round of the French presidential elections will take place on April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders is scheduled for May 7.

On November 13, 2015, three coordinated groups of terrorists perpetrated a series of attacks in Paris and the city’s northern suburb, Saint-Denis, leaving 130 dead and over 350 wounded. Three jihadists detonated suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis during a football game between France and Germany, which was attended by French President Francois Hollande. The second group of at least three people attacked cafes and restaurants in northeastern Paris. Another three terrorists took hostage the audience of up to 1,500 people in the Bataclan concert hall.