Register
08:26 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (File)

    Le Pen Says to Fight Terrorism France Needs to Control Borders

    © AFP 2017/ Joel Saget
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18020

    Marine Le Pen believes that France needs to restore control over the country’s borders in order to combat terrorism.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen believes that France needs to restore control over the country’s borders in order to combat terrorism.

    "We need to regain our borders. A significant number of terrorists have arrived with the influx of migrants, in particular those responsible for the attack at the Bataclan concert hall [in November, 2015]," Le Pen said.

    Le Pen added that another important measure to be considered was the employment of 15,000 policemen and gendarmes.

    Le Pen was speaking at the debates that brought together all 11 French presidential candidates, televised by the BFMTV broadcaster.

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Macron Says Le Pen Offering 'Economic War', Repeating 'Lies' of Her Father
    The first round of the French presidential elections will take place on April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders is scheduled for May 7.

    On November 13, 2015, three coordinated groups of terrorists perpetrated a series of attacks in Paris and the city’s northern suburb, Saint-Denis, leaving 130 dead and over 350 wounded. Three jihadists detonated suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis during a football game between France and Germany, which was attended by French President Francois Hollande. The second group of at least three people attacked cafes and restaurants in northeastern Paris. Another three terrorists took hostage the audience of up to 1,500 people in the Bataclan concert hall.

    Related:

    Macron to Beat Le Pen Despite Losing 2 Points in French Presidential Runoff
    France’s Le Pen Widens Lead Over Macron to 2% in First-Round Presidential Voting
    French Election: Macron Calls Le Pen's National Front 'Party of Hatred'
    Le Pen Believes French Government's Counterterrorism Efforts Insufficient
    Tags:
    border, terrorism, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Cars are burning, bombs are exploding. France is sinking in foreign wars and provoking Russia. French people are told that this is the new normal. A vote for LePen would help change all of that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok