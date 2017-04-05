UK to Bring Funding for Demining Program Up to $124Mln Over Next 3 Years

© REUTERS/ State Emergency Service of Ukraine Poroshenko Seeking NATO Assistance in Demining Army Depot on Fire Near Kharkiv

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom will triple its funding for the demining program backed by Prince Harry, bringing the total amount allocated for this initiative to 100 million pounds (roughly $124.5 million) Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel said on Tuesday at the Landmine Free World 2025 event at Kensington Palace.

"So this evening I can announce that the UK will triple our funding for mine action over the next three years, taking our total spend to £100 million over the next three years," the text of Patel's speech reads, as released by the UK government.

According to Patel, the program would be carried out in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Somalia and South Sudan.

Patel also praised the efforts of late Princess Diana and her involvement in the demining program.

According to BBC broadcaster, Prince Harry, who was hosting the event, said that additional 100 million pounds would be required each year until 2025 to clear out all landmines.