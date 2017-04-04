Gibraltar Accuses Spanish Patrol Ship of Trespassing as UK-Spain Row Escalates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Gibraltar government said a Spanish patrol ship entered on Tuesday territorial waters around the UK territory on Spain’s southern tip that has been at the center of UK-Spanish tensions.

Gibraltar's status after the UK withdrawal from the European Union is a sticking point in Brexit talks. Brussels has suggested that a separate deal between London and Madrid, which claims sovereignty over the territory, would be required for any EU-UK provisions on Gibraltar

Gibraltar, a home to some 32,000 inhabitants, was ceded to Britain in 1713 but Spain continues to lay claims to the territory on its southern tip.