Gibraltar Accuses Spanish Patrol Ship of Trespassing as UK-Spain Row Escalates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Gibraltar government said a Spanish patrol ship entered on Tuesday territorial waters around the UK territory on Spain’s southern tip that has been at the center of UK-Spanish tensions.
Illegal incursion into #British #Gibraltar Territorial Waters by Spanish Navy patrol ship Infanta Cristina this afternoon. #BGTW pic.twitter.com/IkYadi8XNn— HM Govt of Gibraltar (@GibraltarGov) 4 апреля 2017 г.
Gibraltar, a home to some 32,000 inhabitants, was ceded to Britain in 1713 but Spain continues to lay claims to the territory on its southern tip.
