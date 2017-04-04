Register
18:47 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People light candles at the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia in memory of the St. Petersburg metro blast victims

    Together We Fight: Europe and Russia Must Co-operate in Anti-Terror Efforts

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Melkonov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (58)
    154 0 0

    The St. Petersburg attack demonstrates that terrorists can strike anywhere, making anti-terror co-operation between Russia and its European neighbors all the more important, Czech military analyst Martin Koller told Sputnik Česká republika.

    Brandenburg Gate
    © Photo: pixabay
    Je Ne Suis Pas St. Petersburg: European Public Shocked by Cities Refusal to Recognize Metro Massacre
    The terrorist attack in St. Petersburg affects Europe too, where politicians need to join forces with Russia to defeat the threat of terrorism, Czech military analyst Martin Koller told Sputnik Česká republika.

    "Whether you like it or not, a country like Russia can't be excluded from the system of European defense. Attempts to isolate Russia don’t lead to anything good: they haven't led to peace in Ukraine nor have they reduced the number of terror attacks."

    "We have to forget things which aren't important and start working together. Only through joining forces can we maintain peace on the continent and bring Islamic terrorism to a minimum. Europe needs to realize that it doesn't end somewhere on the territory of Ukraine, but it extends to the Urals and that's why the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg is a European problem," Koller said.

    On Monday, a bomb blast in a train of the St. Petersburg subway killed 14 people and injured 49 others. On Tuesday, Russia's Investigative Committee revealed the identity of the suicide bomber who carried out the attack as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a 22-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan.

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (58)

    Related:

    St Petersburg Copes With Aftermath of Subway Terrorist Attack
    Russian Investigative Committee Names 22-Year-Old St. Petersburg Suicide Bomber
    ICRC Ready to Assist Russia After St Petersburg Metro Blast – President
    Hollande, Merkel Express Condolences to Putin Over St. Petersburg Attack
    Tags:
    metro, terror, terror attack, bomb, Russia, Saint Petersburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Terror? Will Assad and Putin stop terror, will they stop bombing and gassing civilians then?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok