Register
18:47 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris.

    'We Stand United': Eiffel Tower to Go Dark in Memory of Petersburg Blast Victims

    © REUTERS/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (58)
    316021

    Paris will pay tribute to the victims of the blast in Saint Petersburg by switching off the lights of the Eiffel Tower.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris will have its lights switched off at midnight to honor the memory of the victims in the explosion in St. Peterburg underground, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Tuesday.

    "This evening, at midnight, Paris will turn off the lights at the Eiffel Tower in memory of the victims of the attack in St. Petersburg," Hidalgo wrote on her Twitter, adding a hashtag "We stand united."

    Brandenburg Gate
    © Photo: pixabay
    Je Ne Suis Pas St. Petersburg: European Public Shocked by Cities Refusal to Recognize Metro Massacre
    On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

    Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.

    Paris itself and its residents have been the target of several terrorist attacks. In November 2015, a series of attacks resulted in 130 deaths, with the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, claiming responsibility.

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (58)

    Related:

    Western Media Berated for Wild Speculation Over St. Petersburg Attacks
    Saint Petersburg Attack: What is Known So Far
    People Honor the Victims of Saint Petersburg's Deadly Explosion
    St Petersburg Copes With Aftermath of Subway Terrorist Attack
    Tags:
    Eiffel Tower, Anne Hidalgo, Saint Petersburg, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      Russian flag colours are not allowed by the swamp, the puppet masters of the french and germans.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      i can't believe it. Europe & the US really hate Russia.
      i thought it was just politics, now i see people truly hate Russia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok