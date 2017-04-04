'We Stand United': Eiffel Tower to Go Dark in Memory of Petersburg Blast Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris will have its lights switched off at midnight to honor the memory of the victims in the explosion in St. Peterburg underground, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Tuesday.

"This evening, at midnight, Paris will turn off the lights at the Eiffel Tower in memory of the victims of the attack in St. Petersburg," Hidalgo wrote on her Twitter, adding a hashtag "We stand united."

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.

Paris itself and its residents have been the target of several terrorist attacks. In November 2015, a series of attacks resulted in 130 deaths, with the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, claiming responsibility.