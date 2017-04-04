Spanish Constitutional Court Blocks Catalan Budget

In March, Catalonia approved the draft budget which includes spending on the independence referendum planned to be held this year. According to the budget, a total of 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) would be spent on preparations for the referendum. The Spanish government decided to challenge the budget and launched a probe into the actions of the Generalitat.
The Constitutional Court now has five months to decide on the issue, but in the time, the provisions of the budget challenged by Spain cannot be implemented.
On October 6, 2016, the parliament of Catalonia approved a resolution stating that the referendum on independence of the autonomous community from Spain should be held no later than September 2017. The Spanish government challenged the resolution, with Spain's Constitutional Court suspending it. President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont responded to the decision saying that the Catalan authorities would not submit to the court’s ruling and would continue preparations for the referendum.
