EU MP Calls for 'Absolute Solidarity With Russian People' in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack but is also checking other versions.

“Absolute solidarity with the Russian people. Terrorism cannot be fought without the decisive action by all, including those who may have disagreements. At that point discrepancies are secondary to the fundamental problem: terrorism. I insist, absolute solidarity with the Russian people and with the Russian government action, regarding this fight,” Nart said.

Nart stressed that any discrepancies or contradictions must not be an obstacle to an effective fight against the terrorism being the common enemy.

“The fight against terrorism must not have borders or boundaries between governments,” Nart added.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would continue its tough fight against terrorism stressing that "no country in the world has so far been able to defeat terrorism on its own." He added that Russia could turn to other states for help in investigating the terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg metro.