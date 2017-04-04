Register
17:16 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Gibraltar

    Spain Calls on UK to Use 'Common Sense' in Dispute Over Gibraltar

    © Photo: LANOEL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 72 0 0

    Spanish Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal said that Spain has been always claiming and will continue to claim its sovereignty over Gibraltar.

    A Union Jack flag (Down), the flag of Gibraltar (C) and the European Union flag fly in Gibraltar on March 28, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JORGE GUERRERO
    Spanish Foreign Minister Surprised By UK’s Loss of Temper Over Gibraltar
    MADRID (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom should "stick to common sense" when discussing the issue of the Gibraltar sovereignty following former Tory leader sabre-rattling remarks, Spanish Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal said Tuesday.

    On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the United Kingdom remained committed to supporting Gibraltar and would never negotiate its sovereignty. On the same day, former Tory leader Michael Howard said that the UK prime minister would be prepared to go to war to protect Gibraltar as Margaret Thatcher once did for the Falklands.

    "Spain has been always claiming and will continue to claim its sovereignty over Gibraltar. But it's obvious that since Gibraltar is with the United Kingdom, the fate of the UK awaits it. If they are out of the UK, then they are out of the UK, with all the consequences. It's very easy to understand. But to start a fight or war on this issue — one must rather stick to common sense," de Cospedal told the TVE channel.

    Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU referendum.
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Gibraltar of Discord: EU May Back Spain in Dispute With UK Over Territory
    The minister added that UK politicians' words were aimed at the public at home rather showed their understanding of the situation.

    Gibraltar's status after the UK withdrawal from the European Union is one of the pressing issues in Brexit talks, with the bloc suggesting that a separate agreement between London and Madrid would be required for any EU-UK deal provisions on Gibraltar.

    On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated the nation’s commitment to maintaining the British sovereignty of Gibraltar, which voted overwhelmingly to stay part of the United Kingdom at a referendum in 2002.

    Gibraltar was taken from Spain in 1704 and ceded to Britain in 1713. Madrid continues to lay claim to the territory, despite two referendums showing that most of its 32,000 inhabitants favor staying with the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    Spanish Foreign Minister Surprised By UK’s Loss of Temper Over Gibraltar
    Gibraltar of Discord: EU May Back Spain in Dispute With UK Over Territory
    UK to Stay Committed to Supporting Gibraltar Post-Brexit - UK Foreign Secretary
    Gibraltar’s Leader Slams Spain for Tricking EU to Get Veto Right in Brexit Talks
    Tags:
    Maria Dolores de Cospedal, Gibraltar, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok