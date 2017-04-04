Berliners, Parisians Slam Cities' Decision Not to Mark St. Petersburg Tragedy

On Monday, a blast in a train of the St. Petersburg subway killed 14 people. Forty-nine people were hospitalized.
Users of social networks asked why Berlin didn't take the decision to light up the Brandenburg Gate after the attack, since it did so after recent terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels, London, Istanbul and Jerusalem.
Following the Nice terrorist attack in July 2016, the city lit up the nearby French embassy with the colors of the French tricolore.
Dann halt virtuell — unsere Regierung ist ja zu asozial um unsere Solidarität zu zeigen. #StPetersburg #BrandenburgerTor #Russland #Russia pic.twitter.com/6hwExXNSrP— Krakan Gargicz (@Krakan_G) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"This was done virtually – our government is too antisocial to show our solidarity. #StPetersburg #BrandenbergGate #Russia"
Ich geniere mich für #Merkel und #Berlin… #BrandenburgerTor #Petersburg #Attentat pic.twitter.com/Dclv83JDSL— Dies&Das (@DerGelbeStrich) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"I am embarrassed by #Merkel and #Berlin … #BrandenbergGate #Petersburg #Attack"
Keine Solidarität mit russischen Feinden + kein Gedenken an die Opfer des heutigen Anschlags: #BrandenburgerTor nicht in russischen Farben. https://t.co/BCWXeE9nN8— Grumpy ol' Dog (@BukowskisNephew) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"No solidarity with Russian enemies + no reminder of the victims of today's attack: #BrandenbergGate not in Russian colors."
So eine Drecks-Heuchelei! Sind russische Leben weniger wert?! Wie könnt ihr in Berlin überhaupt in den Spiegel schauen?! 👎 #BrandenburgerTor pic.twitter.com/aSOQMRQjau— Dushan Wegner (@dushanwegner) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"What dreadful hypocrisy! Are Russian lives worth less?! How can you in Berlin look at yourselves in the mirror at all? #BrandenbergGate"
Berlin Senate spokeswoman Claudia Suender told Sputnik that the city does sympathize with the people of St Petersburg, but it didn't light up the landmark because it has a special set of rules for doing so, according to which the St. Petersburg terror attack doesn't qualify.
"With regard to the illumination of the Brandenburg Gate, there is a rule about using it for a twin city or a special place like Israel or Orlando. In Nice, Berlin schoolchildren were among the victims. On this basis, the decision was taken to light up the Brandenburg Gate," Suender said.
"In general, the gate was illuminated in such circumstances following the French example, since France started to light up the Eiffel Tower. Capitals cities around the world also decided to start lighting up their symbols and Berlin is also involved in this family.'"
The Berliner Zeitung reported that while Paris, Brussels, London and Istanbul are twinned with Berlin, Jerusalem is not.
In fact, Sputnik Deutschland reports, the Berlin Senate overlooked the fact that the central Berlin suburb of Mitte, where the Brandenburg Gate is located, is actually twinned with St. Petersburg's Petrogradsky District.
Paris residents have also noticed the lack of an expression of support from the city authorities following the St. Petersburg attack. Many internet users told of their disappointment on social networks.
On attend le moment où la Tour Eiffel sera aux couleurs russes comme pour d'autres attentats terroristes. #SaintPetersbourg— Dion Jack (@DionJack2) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"We are waiting for the Eiffel Tower to be lit up in the colors of the Russian flag, like it was after other terror acts. #SaintPetersbourg"
Alors ça éteint la Tour Eiffel quand un panda tombe d'un eucalyptus en Indonésie, mais quand nos frères russes se font massacrer…— ULYSSEisback (@ULYSSE888) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"So the lights on the Eiffel Tower go out when a panda falls from a eucalyptus tree in Indonesia, but when our Russian brothers are massacred…"
Aucun monument majeur d'Europe à commencer par la #TourEiffel ne s'est illuminé cette nuit en solidarité avec le peuple russe#Malaise— Eric Anceau (@Eric_Anceau) 4 апреля 2017 г.
"Not a single European monument, starting with the Eiffel Tower, was illuminated tonight in solidarity with the Russian people #Malaise"
La Tour Eiffel va-t-elle se mettre aux couleurs de la Russie? Ou la compassion sera —t-elle en berne comme pour l'attentat de Lahore?— Louise de Lannoy φ (@LoudL) 3 апреля 2017 г.
"Is the Eiffel Tower going to be lit up in the colors of Russia? Or will compassion be at half-mast like after the Lahore bombing?"
