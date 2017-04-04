Register
15:45 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Men pray inside the Khadija mosque on October 3rd, 2016 in Berlin, during the Open-Mosque-Day. Every year on October 3rd, the Day of German Unity, hundreds of mosques invite visitors accross the country on the Day of the Open Mosque.

    Despite Impending Election, Merkel Rejects Calls for an 'Islam Law'

    © AFP 2017/ Maurizio Gambarini/DPA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10820

    As Germany gears up for a federal election in September, many political voices - including those within Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) - are taking an increasingly tough stance on immigration in general and Islam in particular, with some lawmakers calling for laws to regulate the religion.

    Among the most prominent voices was Jens Spahn, a member of the executive committee of the CDU, who said in March authorities "had to know" what happened in mosques, and sermons should be given in German as a result.

    "Is it enough, just to ask that they don't break the law? Should they not encourage cooperation and integration?" he asked local media.

    Moreover, Spahn called for a ban on foreign funding for mosques and Muslim organizations, and demanded mosques be registered, saying authorities did not know how many mosques there were in the country, where they were, or who finances them.

    Women in burka
    © AFP 2017/ SHAH MARAI
    Merkel Urges to Ban Burka 'Wherever Legally Possible'
    Germany currently collects money from members of Christian churches in the form of a so-called Church Tax, the proceeds of which are passed on to religious authorities in Germany. However, this levy is controversial, with suggestions some formally quit the church to avoid paying it.

    Spahn's proposals were supported by CDU deputy head Julia Kloeckner, and Merkel herself largely echoed their sentiments in her weekly podcast April 1, saying refugees living in Germany must respect the values of tolerance, openness and freedom of religion. The Chancellor has shown a willingness to employ anti-Islam rhetoric for electoral purposes, saying in December she was mulling the implementation of a veil ban.

    However, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert dismissed the idea two days later, saying such a law "is not an issue for government business."

    Seibert also emphasized the value placed on religious freedom in Germany by the ruling coalition, stressing it was one of "the central freedoms promised by our constitution." Ruprecht Polenz, former secretary-general of the CDU, slammed Spahn's suggestions as "populist crackpot" ideas.

    Spahn's efforts represent the latest attempt by right wing elements of the CDU to sway Merkel, and the wider party, to a more conservative agenda, and assuage concerns among the party's base. For much of the Chancellor's third term, re-election seemed all but assured, but her support suffered a dip in the wake of her "open door" migrant policy, which saw almost a million mostly Muslim migrants enter Germany in 2015.

    The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was the initial beneficiary of the slump, but its ratings have tanked considerably over the course of 2017.

    Now, polls indicate the Social Democratic Party (SDP), led by the popular Martin Schulz, is neck and neck with the CDU.

    While the increasingly harsh tone on Islam is avowedly an electioneering tactic, there are suggestions Islamic extremism is on the rise in Germany. 

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past the party logo during a party convention of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in Karlsruhe, Germany, December 14, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Merkel's Conservative Critics Conspire to Force Right-Wing Shift in CDU Party

    On April 2, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned of an alarming rise in the popularity of Salafism, the fundamentalist form of Sunni Islam which condemns theological innovation, advocates strict adherence to Sharia law and demands the institution of a theocratic Islamic state. Intelligence services are said to have identified at least 10,000 adherents of the movement in the country, a figure which has more than doubled over the past decade.

    In May 2016, it was revealed a 24-year-old Islamic extremist who was "active on the Salafist scene" was allowed to work in the high-security areas of Berlin's two airports for years.

    Estimates indicate Germany's Muslim population stands at around six million as of December 31, 2016, 7.5 percent of the country's population overall.  

    Related:

    'European Dictator': Media Study Discovers Merkel's Critics Out in Force
    German Far-Right Alternative for Germany Keeps Losing Public Support - Poll
    Germany's SPD Narrows Gap With CDU/CSU Union Parties Gaining 32% - Poll
    Merkel’s Conservatives Catch Up to Socialists in Opinion Poll
    Tags:
    open door policy, mosques, Salafists, Islam, church, law, elections, refugees, tax, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social-Democratic Party (SDP), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok