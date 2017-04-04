France’s Le Pen Widens Lead Over Macron to 2% in First-Round Presidential Voting

National Front leader Le Pen is ahead with 26 percent of projected votes. Macron, an independent, is trailing behind with 24 percent, while support for Francois Fillon, a conservative contender from The Republicans party, stands at 20 percent.
The first round of presidential election in France is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete According to ifop macron is at 25.5% wishful thinking!
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams