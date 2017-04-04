France’s Le Pen Widens Lead Over Macron to 2% in First-Round Presidential Voting

© REUTERS/ Charles Platiau Le Pen Believes French Government's Counterterrorism Efforts Insufficient

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has widened the lead over centrist rival Emmanuel Macron to 2 percent in the first round of voting, a daily poll by Opinionway showed Tuesday.

National Front leader Le Pen is ahead with 26 percent of projected votes. Macron, an independent, is trailing behind with 24 percent, while support for Francois Fillon, a conservative contender from The Republicans party, stands at 20 percent.

The first round of presidential election in France is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!