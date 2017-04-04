Le Pen Believes French Government's Counterterrorism Efforts Insufficient

© REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier Chances of Le Pen in 1st Round of Election Up by 0.5%, Macron Still Ahead

MOSCOW (Sputnik)France has been on high security alert after a string of gun and bomb attacks by terrorists of the Daesh killed 130 people in Paris on November 13, 2015. In December 2016, the French National Assembly voted to prolong the state of emergency until July 15, 2017.

"The counterterrorism policy conducted in France is fairly insufficient," Le Pen said in an interview with the Public Senat channel.

The far-right politician added that the fight against international terrorism needs introduction of border controls, as well as the fight against "ideology that recruits" new followers on the French soil.

Le Pen stated that despite not having enough information she believes that the deadly attack in Russia’s St. Petersburg metro is connected to "Islamic fundamentalism."

On Monday, an explosion occurred in a subway train car, on the stretch between the two central stations in St. Petersburg at about 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT), killing at least 11 and injuring 45, according to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK).

