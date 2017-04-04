Protest Against Vucic's Election as President Takes Place in Serbia's Capital

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The action is dubbed "Protests against dictatorship" and comprises the Serbians, mostly young people, dissatisfied with presidential election outcome.

The election took place on Sunday, and Serbian incumbent Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic was elected country's president with over one million votes or over 55 percent.

The demonstrators gathered near the buildings of country's Parliament, the Republican Election Commission and the Radio Television of Serbia, chanting slogans against the authorities.

According to N1 TV channel, some of the protesters were throwing eggs at the parliament's building, while a police officer said he was injured by a stone, thrown at him.

The organizer of a demonstration against Vucic is unknown, while the protesters have no attributes of any political party.

Vucic's win was not surprising, as he was the favorite in the race, according to opinion polls in the country. However, the date of the second round of the election was scheduled for April 16, provided that none of the hopefuls receive 50 percent or higher of all votes.

Apart from Vucic, the electoral commission registered 10 other candidates that participated in the election, including independent candidates Sasa Jankovic, Vuk Jeremic, and Luka Maksimovic (also known as Ljubisa Beli Preletacevic), as well as Serbian Radical Party head Vojislav Seselj.

Jankovic came in second in the race with 16.29 percent of counted votes, while 25-year old student and parodist Maksimovic received 9.43 percent. Meanwhile, Jeremic, who served as Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2007 and 2012 and was the President of the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2012-2013, received 5.64 percent. Seselj took in 4.47 percent of voter's support.