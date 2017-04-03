Ukraine May Receive Next IMF Tranche in May

© Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service Poroshenko: IMF Executive Board Approves $1Bln Tranche to Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the IMF authorized a $1 billion tranche in financial aid to Ukraine.

"Four tranches were foreseen this year… The next could come in May," Danyliuk said in the air of Ukraine's Channel 5.

The Ukrainian finance minister added that the IMF executive board had delayed a meeting on Ukraine's financial aid due to a blockade of the southeastern Donbas region and that the experts of the fund had to obtain updated macroeconomic parameters taking into account the consequences of the blockade.

The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015. Kiev has already received three tranches of aid totaling $7.7 billion under the program, which stipulates the allocation of a $17.5-billion loan to Ukraine to revive the country's economy and requires the implementation of economic reforms.