'Barbaric Act': Merkel Extends Condolences to Russia Over St. Pete Metro Blast

BERLIN (Sputnik) — A blast occurred in St. Petersburg subway earlier in the day, around 12:00 GMT. According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, at least 10 people were killed and 37 others injured in the blast.

"I have received news about explosions in St. Petersburg that resulted in deaths and injuries of so many people with horror. Everything points that it has been a cowardly attack. If it is confirmed, then it is a barbaric act, which I decisively condemn and whose masterminds should be identified and held accountable," Merkel said in a telegram sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as cited by Germany's government press service.

Merkel also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the explosion.

Spokeswoman of Russia's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack had been opened following the blast in St. Petersburg.